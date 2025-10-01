ThPA: Meeting with the President of the Government of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and representatives of the Greek-Serbian Chamber of Northern Greece

The President of the Government of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina in Serbia, Maja Gojković, visited the Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA S.A.), accompanied by the Provincial Secretary for Economy and Tourism, Nenad Ivanišević, the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vojvodina, Boško Vučurević, the Consul General of Serbia in Thessaloniki, Jelena Vujić Obradović, and the President of the Hellenic-Serbian Chamber of Commerce, Tourism, Industry & Professional Affairs of Northern Greece, Konstantinos Georgakos.

The visit took place within the framework of the presence of the Serbian delegation in Thessaloniki, at the initiative of the Hellenic-Serbian Chamber of Commerce, Tourism, Industry & Professional Affairs of Northern Greece and aimed at strengthening cooperation between Northern Greece and the region of Vojvodina, in the sectors of trade, tourism and economy. The meeting was attended by Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, CEO of ThPA S.A., George Papageorgiou, Chief Administrative Officer of ThPA S.A., as well as other executives.

As the most economically developed region of Serbia, with strong agricultural production, industrial activity and a dynamic presence of research centers, Vojvodina has significant development potential. In addition, its geographical location highlights its role as a bridge between the markets of Serbia and Northern Greece, creating favorable ground for the further development of trade, tourism and production synergies.

During the meeting, the delegation had the opportunity to be informed about the implementation of the investment plan of the Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. and the momentum created by the enhancement of the efficiency and competitiveness of the port of Thessaloniki. A central role in this perspective is played by the expansion of Pier 6, a project of substantial upgrading of the port, which consolidates its leading role as a transit hub for Southeastern Europe.