CLIA: The cruise industry a pillar of global tourism

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) celebrated World Tourism Day. As CLIA reported, the cruise industry makes a significant contribution to supporting local communities worldwide, creating jobs and career opportunities for sailors and crew, while boosting global tourism growth.

In 2024, with 34.6 million passengers, the cruise industry generated 168.6 billion dollars in economic activity, supported 1.6 million jobs and paid 50 billion in wages.

With eyes turned on the future, cruise lines are committed to sustainable and responsible development, through partnerships with organizations such as WWF and the UNESCO World Heritage Center, promoting greener, more inclusive tourism.