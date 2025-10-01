Ominous messages for e-commerce in Greece

The Greek E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A) is sending ominous messages about the course of e-commerce in Greece and the viability of businesses in the sector.

According to the data of the report published by the Greek E-Commerce Association, in collaboration with Ecommerce Europe and EuroCommerce, in 2024 the total B2C turnover of Greek e-commerce increased by 8% (nominal increase) and 5% (real increase due to inflation). The estimate for 2025 shows a decrease in Greek e-commerce, for the first time in 10 years, as a result of strong pressure from Asian platforms. According to rough calculations, these platforms have taken 20% of the market, due to their zero taxation, thus taking away a share from Greek businesses. And the trend is upward in favor of foreigners.

As Makis Savvidis, vice president of the Hellenic E-Commerce Association (GR.EC.A), emphasized, the unequal competition faced by Greek e-commerce companies compared to international businesses due to the Omnibus Directive (EU) 2019/2161, which in Greece was significantly stricter than in most other EU countries.

Furthermore, as he emphasized, the 2% tax on online advertising in Greece undermines their competitiveness compared to European and international platforms that do not face similar charges, making it more difficult for local businesses to grow in the digital market.

Referring to the obstacles to the development of e-commerce in Greece, Savvidis pointed out: “While larger companies have adopted e-commerce platforms, digital marketing and advanced logistics, many smaller retailers still face challenges in fully integrating these technologies into their operations.

A significant obstacle is the cost of implementing such technologies, which can be prohibitive for small and medium-sized businesses operating on limited budgets.”

Additionally, the complexity of maintaining an online presence, handling digital payments, and effectively managing logistics has proven difficult for many, especially with limited technical expertise. While some businesses have made progress in creating online stores and using social media for marketing, there is still a lack of comprehensive digital strategies, particularly in areas such as customer relationship management (CRM) or advanced data analytics.