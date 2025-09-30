Enterprise Greece: Memorandum of Understanding with the Hellenic–ASEAN Business Council

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic and trade ties between Greece and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Enterprise Greece and the Hellenic-ASEAN Business Council (HABC) signed a memorandum of understanding.

According to a statement, the signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary General of International Economic Relations and External Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President of Enterprise Greece, Dimitrios Skalkos, on behalf of Enterprise Greece, and the President, Nikolaos Stassinopoulos, on behalf of HABC. The ceremony was also attended by the CEO of Enterprise Greece, Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos.

Skalkos expressed his satisfaction with the progress of Greece’s bilateral economic relations with the HABC member countries, emphasizing that the memorandum will contribute substantially to their further strengthening.

One of the most dynamically developing markets in the world

ASEAN includes the most dynamically developing markets in the world, with a population of over 670 million inhabitants and a GDP exceeding 4 trillion dollars. It offers significant opportunities for Greek export businesses, particularly in the sectors of agri-food products (olive oil, wine, fruit), pharmaceuticals, construction materials, shipping and logistics, information and communication technologies, as well as tourism.