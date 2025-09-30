Piraeus Port Authority: Higher revenue and profitability in the first half of 2025

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) recorded a positive performance in revenues and profits in the first half of 2025, “in an environment that remains particularly demanding for shipping and international trade”.

Specifically, total revenues amounted to 122.8 million euros, up 14.7%, compared to 107.1 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024. This change came mainly from the increase in revenues in the container sector, in the cruise sector, as well as the consideration from the concession of Piers II & III, while a decrease was recorded in the automotive, shipbuilding and coastal shipping sectors, with the drop in coastal shipping being attributed to the reduction in port fees by 50% from May 2025.

Net profit after tax reached 46.7 million euros, compared to 40.4 million euros in the first half of 2024, recording an increase of 15.3%. During the same period, Piraeus Port Authority S.A. implemented investments of 48.1 million euros in infrastructure projects and equipment, while it zeroed out its bank borrowings through the early repayment of two loans. Total assets amounted to 682.4 million euros, showing an increase of 3.0% compared to the end of 2024.

Commenting on the results, Piraeus Port Authority S.A. CEO Su Xudong stated: “The results of the first half of 2025 demonstrate the stability and ability of Piraeus Port to respond to an international environment with many challenges.

Our growth is linked to the green transition strategy we are pursuing, with targeted investments and initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint and strengthen our sustainable operation.

The continuous recognition of PPA as one of the most sustainable companies in Greece, as well as our actions within the framework of ESG principles, confirm our commitment to balanced economic and social development.

Our goal is to consistently continue to invest in the modernization of the port and the improvement of our services, while contributing to the economy, society and the environment.”

The management of PPA S.A. emphasized that it remains committed to the implementation of the strategic plan for the port of Piraeus, with an emphasis on strengthening infrastructure, sustainable development and the continuous upgrading of services, so that Piraeus maintains its position among the most important ports in the Mediterranean and Europe.