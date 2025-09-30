JYSK: 10 years of operation in Greece

JYSK, the international chain of stores with household goods from Denmark, is celebrating ten years in the Greek market.

Its entry into the Greek market in September 2015, at the height of the crisis and in the midst of a wave of multinational companies leaving Greece, was met with doubts about the success of the venture. Since then, the company has developed a network of 68 stores and an online store, noting a significant increase in sales year after year, successfully utilizing a business concept popular in 50 countries around the world. The company’s new long-term goal is a network of 100 stores in Greece.

JYSK’s turnover in Greece amounted to 111.6 million euros, recording a 10% like-for-like sales growth and 14% overall in the 2023/24 financial year compared to the corresponding year last year. The result of the last financial year, which will be announced in November, will create another important record, demonstrating the company’s steady upward trajectory.

According to Sandor Szimeiszter, Country Director JYSK Greece, “the JYSK team in Greece, which now numbered over 500 employees, had successfully overcome major challenges over the years and had built an extremely successful business, which makes us one of the largest home goods retail chains in the country. We are constantly working to renew our business and offer value to our customers and I expect JYSK to achieve further successes in the Greek market.”