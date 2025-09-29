Four actions trigger investments of over 1 billion euros

Investment projects of very small, small and medium-sized enterprises, totaling over 1 billion euros, will mobilize four targeted financial actions of the NSRF 2021-2027 in the coming period.

The public expenditure of these actions exceeds 500 million euros, while if private participation is also taken into account, then the amount more than doubles. All four programs are open for applications and the interest shown by small and medium-sized enterprises is particularly strong.

Three of the four programs are regional, as they will be implemented in the two largest regions of the country, namely Attica and Central Macedonia, within the framework of the respective Regional Operational Programs, while the fourth, which concerns the entire country, is part of the operational program “Competitiveness 2021-2027” and is implemented by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

All programs aim to enhance the competitiveness and extroversion of the businesses they are aimed at.