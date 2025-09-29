Ionic: Vote of confidence in Skaramangas Shipyards

Ionic Shipping continues to support the domestic shipbuilding and repair industry, as the Aframax tanker “Ionic Althea” (built in 2016 in Japan and with a capacity of 115,000 dwt) recently sailed to the facilities of Skaramangas Shipyards, where it successfully completed its scheduled drydocking.

This move follows the drydocking of the “Ionic Ariadne” last July, confirming – according to the company – Ionic’s stable cooperation with shipyards that have a long tradition and a proven track record of quality. The company noted that such collaborations constitute “an excellent opportunity” and expressed its intention to further strengthen the relationship with Greek units.

Ionic currently manages a fleet of 11 bulk carriers and 7 tankers, strengthening its position in the international shipping market.