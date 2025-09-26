“Leaders of the Greek Economy”: Patience, perseverance, hard work and quality of character distinguish the leader

The new generation was at the center of the second day of Naftemporiki’s initiative “Leaders of the Greek Economy: Naftemporiki is a bridge for business leaders to connect with the new generation.”

Important figures from the business world delivered presentations to the large group of undergraduate and graduate students, as well as young executives who participated in the Naftemporiki’s event held at the Old Athens Stock Market building.

The distinguished representatives of Greek business presented examples from their experience and knowledge in the creation and leadership of large businesses, contributing significantly to the effort of “N” to inspire, encourage and guide the new generation in the business sector.

With bold, clear and experiential speech, the heads of the companies that participated in the Naftemporiki Coaching Sessions, responded to a series, focusing on entrepreneurship, leadership and the role of the new generation in staffing companies.

Attitude

Yannos Kontopoulos, CEO of the Athens Stock Exchange Group, said that leadership is not easy. “It is not comfortable. It is not a position, nor a title. It is an attitude of life. And it requires, first of all, courage.”

As he said, “leaders are not chosen – nor are they paid – to be passive. The world does not change by those who rest. It changes by those who dare. Sometimes, you need to go against the flow. To challenge established perceptions. To change the rules. To create your own path.”

He added that “the willingness to listen is a sign of leadership. But, at the end of the day, the decision is yours. Do what you believe in. Don’t follow the crowd mechanically. Listen, evaluate, but don’t be afraid to disagree, to innovate, to open a new path. And if you make a mistake, take responsibility. Show your face. There is no more powerful image than a leader who says: ‘I made a mistake. I will fix it.’ And when a crisis comes – and it will probably come – the best response is not defense. It is innovation.”

There are always choices

“Positive thinking, trust in people, not centralism, honesty, emotional intelligence and humility are some of the basic characteristics that an entrepreneur and a business leader should have”, according to Iliakis Stelios, Founder & CEO of Sleed. To these, as he noted, teamwork must be added that can be combined with the belief that there are always choices.

Adaptability

“Discipline, diligence, dedication” is the triptych that Gioftsios Fotis, Vice President & CEO, TEN BRINKE HELLAS, recommended to the young audience of Naftemporiki. For Gioftsios, the quality of character outweighs formal qualifications and the flexibility and adaptability that distinguish Greeks compared to other peoples of Europe are counted among the positives. At the same time, he pointed out that it is important for a leader to be able to properly coordinate those who have knowledge, because, as he said, “there are always people better than you,” which makes modesty an important characteristic of leadership and development.

Consistency

Stavros Antonis, Owner, Kastelorizo Group, presented his own business experience with great emotion, emphasizing the importance of family in success, saying that “a good and calm family environment brings prosperity to all aspects of our lives”, while at the same time revealing his own triptych “patience, perseverance and honesty.”

As he emphasized, “I believe in hard work and consistency towards partners. Capital is important, but when you don’t have it, you have to work even harder to acquire it.” He advised that “we should not compare the capabilities of our partners with our own. Not everyone can do everything equally well. But no one is lost professionally. You just have to find his strengths and give him the opportunity to exploit them.” And he added, “I learned along the way that opportunity can be hidden everywhere.”

Logic and composure

Panteliadis Aristotelis, President & CEO, METRO AEBE, also focused on patience and perseverance. Speaking to the young people, he spoke about the loneliness of the top, the vision, which, however, must be accompanied by the triptych “logic, composure and elements with a good reading of the data.” He praised the importance of entrepreneurship, saying that it is creativity and “an ideal field for testing ourselves and evolving.” He encouraged young people to find what suits them, to gain experience from other markets, but that the road always leads to Greece.

CEO solves problems

“There are two types of people, those who have a solution to every problem and those who have a problem in every solution,” emphasized Ioannidou Maria, General Manager, Duty Free Shops (DUTY FREE SHOPS). And she added that “the CEO is the person who solves problems.” She added that success is the result of effort and advised that “there should always be a plan but we must keep our eyes and ears open to chance, looking ahead.”

Seeking opportunities

Curiosity, willingness, seeking opportunities are the characteristics that distinguish executives who can stand out, according to Emmanouilidis Nikos, President & CEO, NESTLE HELLAS. He said that the career path has challenges, many have formal qualifications, but the difference lies in the character of each one.