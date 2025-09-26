Vivartia: Net profits at 23.6 million euros

The companies of the Vivartia Group improved their financial figures in 2024, partly due to the increase in their exports but also to the strengthening of the catering sector, as a result of tourist traffic.

At the same time, all companies maintained their leading position and market shares in the sectors in which they operate, while ensuring high quality products and services at competitive prices, for the benefit of the consumer.

Consolidated Group sales increased by 72.8 million to 975.4 million euros.

Consolidated EBITDA amounted to 95.9 million compared to 91.9 million in 2023 and net profits increased to 23.6 million compared to 10.6 million in 2023.

During the year, the Group continued its organizational and operational restructuring in all its companies. The core companies of the Vivartia Group received platinum and gold awards from “EcoVadis”, one of the largest and most reliable international corporate sustainability assessment bodies, for their business practices and commitment to sustainable development.