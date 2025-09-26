ThPA S.A.: Higher profit and revenue in H1

ThPA S.A. recorded an increase in revenue and profitability in the first half of 2025.

According to the financial data announced by the Port of Thessaloniki administration, the Group’s total consolidated revenues increased by 10.2%, amounting to 53.3 million euros for the first half of 2025 from 48.3 million in the first half of 2024, with revenue increases in all important sub-sectors of activity: the container terminal recorded a revenue increase of 13.2% to 38.9 million from 34.3 million, the conventional cargo terminal rose by 4.5% to 11.4 million from 10.9 million and the areas of space exploitation and passenger traffic (cruise and coastal shipping) also recorded increases of 3.1% and 28.4% respectively to 2.2 million and 0.7 million, from 2.1 million and 0.6 million.

At the same time, there was a net increase in profitability at all levels: Gross Profit increased by 12.1%, amounting to 25.1 million from 22.4 million, Operating Profit (EBITDA) rose by 19.7% to 24.9 million from 20.8 million and Group Net Profit after Tax stood at 15.9 million, up 16.7%, compared to 13.6 million in the same period last year.

The capital expenditure program totals 5.2 million euros in the first half of the year compared to 2.8 million in the corresponding half of 2024 and is expected to increase further in the second half, with the signing of the main contract for the 6th pier expansion project and the implementation of the remaining investment plan.

Commenting on the half-year results, the CEO of ThPA S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, stated: “The strong performance of the first half reflects the steady growth path of ThPA S.A. and confirms our commitment to the multi-level upgrade of the port of Thessaloniki.

With eyes on the future, we continue the consistent implementation of our investment plan, at the heart of which is the expansion of Pier 6.

At the same time, we focus on the procurement of new mechanical equipment, with a view to strengthening our operations and efficiency.

With these moves, we are steadily strengthening the long-term value we create for all our partners, shareholders, employees and associates.

At the same time, we aspire to further highlight the leading role of the port as a transit hub for the Southeastern European region.

Thus, we create new opportunities and prospects for the economy, employment, society of Thessaloniki and the country as a whole.”