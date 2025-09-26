Theodoratos (SEEN): We are committed to a green and sustainable coastal shipping

“We are committed to working together for a passenger shipping and coastal shipping industry that respects people, protects the seas, supports local communities and exploits the opportunities of the green transition for a better future,” the president of the Greek Shipowners Association for Passenger Ships (SEEN), Dionysis Theodoratos, said in his message for World Maritime Day 2025.

With this year’s topic “Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity”, the crucial role of shipping in the global economy is stressed, but also the responsibility of everyone to protect the marine environment. Theodoratos underlined that passenger shipping and coastal shipping are not just sectors of the economy, but the lifeblood that connects continents, islands and people, strengthening social and economic cohesion. He added that the oceans and seas are a valuable natural asset for the planet and their protection is our moral and strategic obligation.

Our goal, he pointed out, is a green, innovative, resilient and sustainable coastal shipping, with clean technologies, alternative fuels and responsible management of marine resources.

At the heart of the effort, the president of SEEN noted, are our seafarers – the people who, with professionalism and dedication, support the flow of passenger transport, serve thousands of citizens every day and unite the mainland and island regions and sustainable mobility.

He also pointed out that World Maritime Day is also an opportunity to highlight the importance of international cooperation and innovation and, through joint commitments, to protect the marine environment, reduce pollution and strengthen sustainable development for the benefit of future generations.