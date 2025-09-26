Pepsico aims to strengthen domestic presence

Pepsico is committed to the goal of strengthening its domestic presence, especially in the soft drinks category, with the snack business remaining its main growth arm in Greece.

The HoReCa market remains the spearhead, however, given the current situation of multiple challenges, the Greek subsidiary of the American giant, with the aim of improving its financial indicators, is also focusing on implementing synergies and actions to reduce its operating expenses, making the most of economies of scale, strengthening the partner portfolio and transforming the supply chain with a view to optimizing the flow of products.

The company’s future prospects focus on maintaining a stable course. At the same time, its intention to invest in the development and production of new products and modern tools for promoting sales in the market is evident.

“The company is closely monitoring developments and taking appropriate measures, having prioritized the maintenance of its operating results and liquidity at a satisfactory level. Specifically, the company’s management continues to focus on developments in the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Eastern Mediterranean and the extent to which these are expected to affect the company’s figures and performance for 2025, through possible increases in food prices, energy, and transportation costs, with a direct consequence of increasing inflation and reducing consumer disposable income,” the report noted.

Regarding last year’s performance, “the company continued to effectively utilize its available resources in 2024, while managing to achieve an increase in its revenues and maintain its profitability at high levels, in an extremely unstable and uncertain external environment, but also in difficult conditions faced by the entire food and beverage industry.”