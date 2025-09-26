Mailo’s opens its first store in Beirut

Mailo’s – The Pasta Project opens its first store in Beirut, Lebanon, taking the next big step in its dynamic growth path.

With more than 40 stores in Greece and Cyprus, entering the strategic Lebanese market is the first step in a broader expansion plan that aims to bring Mailo’s fresh pasta and signature sauces to even more markets.

The choice of Lebanon is not accidental, as Beirut has a developed gastronomic scene, is a crossroads of cultures and flavors and at the same time offers a strategic geographical location, which paves the way for further development in the Middle East.

The new Mailo’s spot is located on Bliss Street, a busy street in the heart of Beirut. The store is designed according to the “Made with Love & Pasta” philosophy, with the characteristic aesthetics of the brand and offers customers a unique culinary journey through:

· Fresh pasta of three types (Rigatoni, Casarecce, Campanelle)

· Signature sauces with high quality raw materials

· Fast and prompt service, offering the authentic pasta experience in just five minutes

The founder of Mailo’s, Nikos Moutsouroufis, said:

“Beirut is a market with an exceptionally dynamic and gastronomic culture. We are particularly proud that our vision is traveling outside of Greece, bringing the Mailo’s experience to new consumers. The opening of the store in Lebanon is just the beginning of a growth strategy that will follow in other markets.”