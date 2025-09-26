Coffee Island expanding its network abroad

Coffee Island is further expanding abroad, adding new stations to its global network and enhancing its presence in high-potential markets.

With its entry into Erbil, Iraq, and the opening of new stores in the existing markets of Cairo and India, it is expanding its physical presence.

According to the announcement, Erbil, Iraq, is a city that is on a growth trajectory and is attracting significant investments mainly in industry, trade and infrastructure. Coffee Island makes its first appearance there by opening a store on the Boulevard, one of the most emblematic business hubs. Its presence in the region marks a new chapter of extroversion, with a design that reflects the Greek identity of the brand, adapted to the cultural references of the local market.

Coffee Island welcomes Corba’s multicultural audience to its new flagship store, further strengthening its footprint in North Africa with 5 stores. The store’s opening will take place on October 1, International Coffee Day, in an open celebration for coffee lovers everywhere. At the same time, the company has invested in the creation of a roasting and processing unit in Egypt, meeting the demand of the local network.

In India, Coffee Island is now located in two new spots in the city of Pune, in Amanora Mall -one of the most popular lifestyle destinations- and in the emerging Tribeca Highstreet. In less than a year, CoffeeIsland’s network in India already features 6 stores, confirming the warm response of the publ

60 locations abroad

Starting 26 years ago at Patras, Coffee Island has 426 stores in 50 prefectures and 92 cities in Greece, as well as over 60 locations abroad (Cyprus, London, Switzerland, Romania, Spain, Canada, Egypt, Dubai, Bulgaria, Iraq & India), on four continents.

It employs 206 full-time employees and collaborates with more than 390 entrepreneurs through the franchise system, while over 4,600 jobs are maintained in its entire network.