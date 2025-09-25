Diana Shipping: Steady progress in reducing fleet carbon intensity

Diana Shipping is on track to reducing its environmental carbon intensity index (CII).

According to the ESG report for 2024, published by the US-listed company, last year it managed to set the index at 2.95, despite the fact that it had increased speed requirements, prolonged periods of inactivity at anchorage, as well as increased idle times in shipyards for ships in the company’s fleet.

The forecast for the following years and until 2028 shows that the expected CII for 2028 is equal to 2.75, which translates into a 15% reduction in carbon intensity, compared to 2019.

According to the current indications, the CII reduction rates for the coming years will be greater and the company will be able to achieve its target of a 20% reduction.

As Diana’s CEO, Semiramis Paliou, specifically pointed out in her message: “We have made steady progress in reducing the carbon intensity of our fleet, in line with our decarbonization goals by 2028.

Operational efficiency and ship performance remain top priorities and we are proud to drive forward a clear decarbonization plan, supported by our broader ESG strategy.

These efforts go beyond regulatory requirements, reflecting our determination to achieve measurable impact, strengthen resilience and make a meaningful contribution to the shipping industry’s transition towards a more sustainable future.”

At the same time, she noted that “we continue to focus on strategic investments and partnerships to support fleet modernisation.”