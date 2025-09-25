Leaders: The vision for Greece’s new generation

A pioneering project, which connects the visions of the leaders of the Greek economy with the next generations, was presented in a glorious ceremony held by “Naftemporiki” at the Old Stock Market building, on Sofokleous street.

With this initiative, which honors Greek entrepreneurship and invests in its future, “Naftemporiki” demonstrated the potential of the leadership in Greece and proved once again that it is ready to shape the future.

Counting over a century of continuous presence in economic and business information, with speakers including Kyriakos Pierrakakis (Minister of National Economy and Finance), Yannis Stournaras (Governor of the Bank of Greece), Takis Theodorikakos (Minister of Development), Yianos Kontopoulos (CEO of the Athens Stock Exchange Group), Eftychis Vassilakis (Chairman of Aegean Airlines and CEO of Autohellas), Philippa Michali (Chairman and CEO of NN Hellas) and Stavros Kafounis (Chairman of ESEE), the newspaper inaugurated the innovative project “Leaders of the Greek Economy: Naftemporiki – a bridge of leaders of Business with the New Generation.”

The choice of location was not accidental: the old Athens Stock Market was for decades the symbol of dynamism, perspective and expectations of the business world and investors.

Greetings

The event was opened by the General Manager of the “Naftemporiki” Group, Mr. Spyros Ktenas, who noted:

“Today’s event turns the spotlight on some of the most important representatives of business life: the current leaders of the Greek economy. From Varvakis and Syngros to Onassis, Papastratos and Eugenides, the entrepreneurial spirit of the Greeks remains strong in today’s entrepreneurs who work with planning, perseverance and creativity, opening up foreign markets and changing the country’s production model.”

Mr. Ktenas closed his greeting with a promise to the audience of “N”:

“We will never let you get bored. Next stop is on September 29, a day when you can tune in to the country’s economic and business channel – the ‘Naftemporiki’ television channel!”

On his part, the editor-of-chief of the newspaper “Naftemporiki”, Mr. Athanasios Adamopoulos, stated:

“In a transitional period, where attempts are being made to find new balances on the geopolitical chessboard, without anyone being able to predict when and how it will be completed, businesses are being tested. The challenge, therefore, lies before us for new ideas, new investments, new products that will open new paths and strengthen the productive fabric of the economy.”

The goal

The goal of the publication and the three-day events is to highlight the path of leading entrepreneurs and senior executives, so that they can be a source of inspiration for young people.

The publication describes the business vision, with “N” undertaking to communicate these ideas to the next generation of entrepreneurs and business executives who are currently being cultivated in university halls.

“N” seeks to approach the future and, in this context, current and future entrepreneurs will speak about their vision and their experience, before an audience of students.

At the same time, the newspaper signs memorandums of cooperation with Greek universities and proceeds with the implementation of an emblematic project: the digitization of its historical archive.

This archive has covered news in Greece and the world for 101 years, as recorded in more than 1,200,000 pages.

Portrait Exhibition

A major exhibition, featuring more than 80 portraits of business leaders, will be held at the Old Stock Market building.

The portraits are accompanied by excerpts from the deluxe edition and mini-interviews of the participants, which are projected on interactive screens. At the same time, lectures and coaching sessions are taking place as part of the exhibition.