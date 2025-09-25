Viohalco: The prospects of the aluminum, copper, steel and cable market

Viohalco placed emphasis on the enhanced contribution of the aluminum, steel wire and pipe sectors, as well as the gradual recovery of the steel sector, compared to the same period last year, in its analysis of the financial results of the first half of 2025.

According to the listed company’s data, the global aluminum industry is entering an era of transformation defined by innovation, sustainability and long-term growth.

Demand is accelerating thanks to megatrends such as market expectations for packaging solutions with a higher percentage of recyclable materials, the need for more energy-efficient infrastructure, and the rapid expansion of electric and light-duty vehicles.

The copper industry is expected to benefit from dynamic demand for strategic applications, particularly in relation to the energy transition, power grids, data center infrastructure, and the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector.

While the construction sector continues to be affected by persistent macroeconomic problems, demand for building has shown encouraging resilience.

In particular, market conditions for flat products are expected to remain competitive, requiring a systematic commercial approach and product diversification.

However, volatility in LME prices and energy costs is likely to continue to impact short-term performance.

In cables, global trends such as increasing demand for electricity, electrification, modernization of electrical grids in developed economies and the acceleration of the shift to renewable energy generation in Europe are expected to continue over the next decade. Demand for low and medium voltage power cables remains strong.

In steel pipes, the market for gaseous fuels will continue to grow, as it is the main transition fuel and will lead to carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipeline projects in the short term and hydrogen infrastructure projects in the medium term.

However, the European Union steel industry faces critical challenges that undermine its competitiveness and threaten its long-term viability.

Persistent overcapacity, rising energy and production costs, and weak demand in many sectors pose significant risks to the industry’s sustainability and its ability to invest and progress as it moves towards decarbonization.

Looking ahead, the construction sector in Greece is expected to maintain its growth momentum throughout 2025.

In contrast, demand for steel in Europe in the construction and manufacturing sectors is forecast to remain subdued, as short-term cyclical pressures, such as weak demand and downward trends in spot prices, persist.

The EU steel sector remains cautious but on alert, expecting critical decisions affecting the industry within the second half of 2025, including defensive measures on steel trade and the review of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, which will have direct impacts on producers.