Olympic Yacht Show to be held in Lavrio in October

Τhe Olympic Yacht Show 2025 will take place on October 9-12, at the Olympic Marine in Lavrio.

This year’s show is expected to once again attract international interest with more than 100 boats on the water, 400 luxury brands and many pan-European and world premieres.

The great yachting celebration aspires to be a meeting point for leading companies, professionals in the field and sea lovers, highlighting the potential of Greek yachting, but also the country as an attractive destination for high-level marine tourism.

Within the framework of the Ministry of Tourism’s strategy to strengthen sustainable development and promote Greece as a leading international destination, the Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, underlined the importance of marine tourism, and yachting in particular, as a key pillar for the national economy, regional development and the upgrading of the tourist experience.

Specifically, she stated: “Greece is constantly recording top performances in tourism, strengthening its position as an internationally recognized destination. Our goal is sustainable and qualitative development, guided by higher competitiveness, the resilience of the tourism product and respect for local communities and the natural environment.

Marine tourism, with a focus on yachting, is one of the most dynamically developing sectors, offering a substantial contribution to the national economy and highlighting the comparative advantages of our country. It is a form of tourism that enhances the quality experience of the visitor, reduces seasonality and creates new development opportunities for local communities.

At the Ministry of Tourism, marine tourism is a strategic priority: With targeted actions, legislative initiatives and the use of financial tools, we work to upgrade infrastructure and services, strengthen sustainable tourism development and ensure the protection of marine and coastal areas.

Important projects are already being implemented through the Recovery and Resilience Fund to upgrade and expand the network of tourist ports, enhance infrastructure for diving tourism and improve accessibility to beaches. At the same time, the institutional framework for the location and operation of tourist ports is being modernized, while modern tools for collecting and utilizing data for marine tourism are being developed.

An important milestone is the establishment, in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization, of the Observatory for Coastal and Marine Tourism in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Observatory will monitor and measure sustainable development, providing expertise and data necessary for the formulation of a long-term strategy.

In this context, the Olympic Yacht Show 2025, the leading Greek boat show on the water, is an institution that strengthens the extroversion of the sector and internationally promotes Greece as a leading force in maritime tourism in the Mediterranean. The stable cooperation with yachting professionals ensures that our country will further exploit its comparative advantages, creating new experiences for visitors and new prospects for local economies. I wish every success to this year’s event.”