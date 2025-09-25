Profile Software: Upgrade of the AI.Adaptive solution and introduction of Agentic AI

Profile has upgraded its AI.Adaptive solution, introducing advanced capabilities with “agents”, with the aim of redefining intelligent automation and changing the way financial institutions and organizations operate, requiring minimal human intervention for the proper execution of operations.

Beyond the immediate results, this upgrade lays the foundation for Profile’s broader vision for the AI Agentic platform: a ‘compliance-grade’ marketplace of digital workers, designed to meet the complex requirements of the financial industry and expand to other industries, where governance, security and automation are critical factors

According to the company, the upgraded solution offers a modular suite of artificial intelligence-based services, such as: Document Intelligence, Compliance Checker, Eligibility Checker, Transcription Tool, VaultRAG and Text-toAction. These services optimize operations, enhance compliance and upgrade the customer experience, through a secure and scalable infrastructure. The AI.Adaptive solution is designed with bank-level security, ensuring strong protection in all individual modules. It can operate autonomously or as part of Profile’s fintech product suite, which includes Axia, Finuevo, Acumen.plus, Centevo, RiskAvert and RegiStar.

Broad-spectrum coverage

Its capabilities extend beyond banking and investment banking to cover a wide range of industries including insurance, accounting, telecommunications, utilities, energy, healthcare, education, justice, transportation, and critical defense applications. The upgrade introduces Agentic AI, which enables autonomous execution of workflows, real-time insights, and proactive decision-making.