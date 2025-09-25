Hellenic Chamber οf Commerce stresses need for renewal of coastal fleet

The Hellenic Chamber οf Commerce stressed the need for the renewal of the Greek coastal shipping fleet with new ships that have a reduced environmental footprint in a period of twenty years.

As it is emphasized, this can contribute decisively to maintaining Greece’s territorial cohesion, achieve compliance with international measures to address climate change and strengthen the sustainability and safety of maritime transport.

In fact, the Chamber referred to the recent announcement by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy for the implementation of a 300 million euro project, with additional resources from the European Investment Bank, which will support the renewal of the coastal shipping fleet and the conversion of ships to “green”.