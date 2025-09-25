Mytilineos: Up to 25% of the energy produced from RES is lost

The new CEO Study 2025 by the UN Global Compact in collaboration with Accenture demonstrated sustainability as a key factor for business resilience and growth.

Specifically, 88% of CEOs stated that the business case for sustainability is stronger today than it was five years ago, while 99% plan to maintain or strengthen their commitments to climate, environment and society – even if they choose to talk less about them publicly.

The study, which presents the views of nearly 2,000 CEOs across 128 countries and 18 industries, shows the shift from ambition to action, at a time when 2024 marked the first year of exceeding the 1.5°C limit of the Paris Agreement.

It also included 35 in-depth interviews with CEOs and Chairmen of the Boards of UN Global Compact member companies, including Evangelos Mytilineos, CEO of METLEN Energy & Metals and Chairman of Eurometaux, and Marcel Cobuz, Chairman of the Executive Committee of TITAN Group.

According to the study, Greek businesses are increasingly participating in the international sustainability dialogue, integrating sustainable development into their strategic planning with the support of the UN Global Compact Network Greece, which brings together companies and organizations with the aim of implementing the Principles of Responsible Entrepreneurship and achieving the SDGs.

Evangelos Mytilineos: Up to 25% of RES energy is lost

Referring to the challenges, Evangelos Mytilineos stressed: “While the world is investing in green technologies and renewable energy sources, the foundations remain unstable. At the peak of summer, up to 25% of RES energy is lost, as the grid cannot absorb it. Investments are needed in basic infrastructure to ensure that we move forward in a strategic manner.”