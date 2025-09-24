The Ellinikon: 15 thousand visitors daily at the Integrated Resort Complex

It is estimated that the Integrated Resort Complex (IRC) in The Ellinikon will welcome around 10 to 15 thousand visitors daily in 2028, when it will begin operating.

This large development on the former airport site, created by the GEK Terna – Hard Rock consortium, has a budget of 1.8 billion euros and is currently under construction.

The above data was reported by George Stratigos, Executive Director, Hard Rock Athens IRC SA, in a relevant discussion within the framework of the 8th Infrastructure – Transportation conference.

Stratigos described the IRC Ellinikon as a “landmark investment” the first of its kind in Europe, as he said similar complexes are only found in America and Asia and the ambition is to change the tourist map of the country.

The hotel will have 1,100 keys (200 suites, 900 rooms) 14 different food and beverage brands will be created and will be surrounded by concert venues, an indoor arena, a conference center, one of the largest in Europe, modern facilities for the whole family and around all this there will also be a playground one of the largest in Europe.

“Such a complex will attract a different kind of audience, with greater income potential, which will enhance the footprint of Athens as a city experience, beyond sun, sea, and culture,” it was said.

Challenges

According to him, the challenges until the IRC opens its gates are many. As this is a complex project, the first is to complete the project based on its schedule and budget.

The second is Hard Rock’s coordination with the competent bodies to complete the licensing. According to Stratigos, there are regulatory and even legislative issues.

He also included among the challenges the ability of Athens to capitalize on its own uniqueness through these new projects, while noting that the consortium’s commitment is to sustainable development with respect for the environment and society.