Development Ministry: Fines of 2.2 million euros on two supermarket chains

The Ministry of Development announced the imposition of fines exceeding 2.2 million euros on supermarket chains for violations of profit margin caps and the code of conduct on promotions.

“The implementation of the law on consumer protection is non-negotiable,” Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos stated.

Following the completion of audits conducted by the Interdepartmental Market Control Unit (DIMEA), the relevant decisions for the imposition of the corresponding fines were announced:

The first decision, imposing a fine of 805,340 euros on the company “Lidl”, concerns breaches of the profit margin cap, following an inspection order issued in 2024 by Theodorikakos. The procedure was completed on 5 September 2025.

The second decision concerns a fine of 1,440,000 euros on the company “Sklavenitis”, for breaches of the profit margin cap, following an inspection ordered in the summer of 2025.

As provided for by the legislation, the two companies were informed before the announcement of the decisions.

Development Minister Theodorikakos made the following statement:

“The implementation of the law on consumer protection is non-negotiable. The law applies to everyone. Retailers must demonstrate social responsibility towards all citizens without exception. We are committed to supporting, in every way we can, the disposable income of the Greek family, the middle classes and especially the most vulnerable groups.”