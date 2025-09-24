Megalou: Piraeus Bank on track to achieve its strategic objectives

Piraeus Bank is about to achieve its strategic objectives and upgraded financial targets for the period 2025-2028, CEO Christos Megalou said speaking at the Bank’s extraordinary general meeting.

“Our strategy is to be the leading financial services group in Greece, with consistent, long-term growth. The key pillars of our strategy are the profitable growth of customer assets, sustainable returns at a level of 15% and the distribution of more than 2 billion euros to our shareholders cumulatively by 2028,” he said.

Key points of Piraeus’ objectives include: