Logo Image

Megalou: Piraeus Bank on track to achieve its strategic objectives

English

Megalou: Piraeus Bank on track to achieve its strategic objectives

(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)

Key points of Piraeus' objectives

Piraeus Bank is about to achieve its strategic objectives and upgraded financial targets for the period 2025-2028, CEO Christos Megalou said speaking at the Bank’s extraordinary general meeting.

“Our strategy is to be the leading financial services group in Greece, with consistent, long-term growth. The key pillars of our strategy are the profitable growth of customer assets, sustainable returns at a level of 15% and the distribution of more than 2 billion euros to our shareholders cumulatively by 2028,” he said.

Key points of Piraeus’ objectives include:

  • Customer-centric approach with loan expansion of around 8% per year and an increase of 1 billion in the retail loan portfolio over the 4-year period to 2028, an increase in assets under management of around 8% per year, as well as the launch of new products
  • Focus on shareholders with sustainable profitability of 1.1 billion per year by 2027 and around 1.3 billion in 2028 as well as market-leading operational efficiency and cost discipline with a stable cost-to-income ratio of around 35% over the course of the business plan
  • Focus on Piraeus’ people with investment in the people of the future and performance-based remuneration
  • Successful launch of the new digital bank Snappi – an innovation platform, with ambitious goals in Greece and abroad
  • Focus on technology, cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, with significant investments in capital expenditures.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube