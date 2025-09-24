Travlou underlines Greek shipping’s contribution to green transition

The contribution of shipping to the green transition is highlighted in a relevant post by the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners Melina Travlou.

As she emphasized, the sector has invested massively in new ships and retrofits with green innovations, maintaining its role as the most environmentally friendly means of transport.

The Association noted that Greek shipping is leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, incorporating solutions that improve energy efficiency.

Indicatively, of the Greek-owned fleet: 33% have scrubbers, 7% can use LNG, 43% utilize energy-saving technologies (EST), while 30% are characterized as ecological ships. Based on these figures, the Union of Greek Shipowners underlined that Greek shipping remains at the forefront of sustainable development.