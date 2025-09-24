Strategic partnership between Advance Deep-Tech Services and Performance Technologies

The development of solutions that combine Big Databases management and AI is the goal of the strategic collaboration between Advance Deep-Tech Services SA and Performance Technologies SA.

The collaboration begins with two important projects in the retail and security sectors.

The two companies look forward to expanding joint initiatives and shaping the future of innovation in Greece and the wider region.

As stated by Andreas Tsangaris, CTO of Performance Technologies SA, “this collaboration reflects our vision to support businesses with solutions that lead to measurable results and strategic differentiation.

We join forces to offer the market cutting-edge technologies that create value and offer a competitive advantage.”

Accordingly, Nikos Minadakis, CEO of Advance Deep-Tech Services SA, added that “the collaboration with Performance is an important step in Advance’s vision to fully utilize the power of data and AI. The trust of our first joint customers fills us with inspiration and motivates us to proceed with even bolder solutions.”