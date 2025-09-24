Piraeus port: Container traffic remains steady in Jan-Aug

Container traffic at Piers II and III of the Container Terminal at the port of Piraeus remained at approximately the same levels as last year in the eight-month period, despite the significant decline recorded in August.

According to official data from Cosco Shipping Port, from January 2025 to August 2025, a total of 2.716 million containers were handled, compared to 2.720 million in the corresponding period in 2024, recording a marginal decrease of 0.2%.

On a monthly basis, a total of 316 thousand containers were handled in August 2025 compared to 393 thousand TEUs in the same month of 2024 (-19.7%).

The alternative routes adopted by container shipping companies, due to the crisis in the Red Sea, are leading many containerships to avoid the traditional Asia-Mediterranean axis, choosing to go around Africa. This fact increases transport time and reduces the passage of transit cargo through Piraeus.

In the same context, several companies are turning to competitive Mediterranean ports, such as Valencia and Tangier, seeking stability and reduced costs.

Also, the seasonality of August, with reduced commercial activity due to summer holidays, acted as an additional aggravating factor.