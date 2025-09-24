Gikas: 585 million plan for the upgrade of Greek ports

The government is proceeding with an ambitious upgrade plan for Greek ports totaling 585 million euros that will transform them into pillars of connectivity, green transition and security.

At the opening of the 8th Infrastructure & Transport Conference, Deputy Minister of Shipping Stefanos Gikas clarified that the creation and upgrade of port infrastructure is a “key priority” so that the island country can gain equal terms of competitiveness with mainland Greece and the international market.

He said that funding exceeding 180 million euros for the upgrade of 30 island ports has been secured, with an emphasis on small and remote islands. A total of 21 projects have been included in the Growth Fund. In addition, within the framework of the Recovery and Resilience Fund, over 80 million euros have been secured for interventions aimed at upgrading island and regional ports.

He also referred to the green transition of ports – especially those belonging to the Trans-European Transport Network, emphasizing that: “10 million euros have already been allocated for cold ironing studies in 4 ports (Lavrio, Rafina, Kavala, Corfu) while 12 major ports in the country will have this capability by 2029. The Ministry’s planning foresees a total of 23 ports having cold ironing capabilities.”