Logo Image

Piraeus welcomes “Carnival Miracle”

English

Piraeus welcomes “Carnival Miracle”

The impressive ship, 292.5 meters long, is expected to visit Piraeus seven times in 2025

A plaque exchange ceremony was held with the officers of the Carnival Cruise Line’s luxury cruise ship “Carnival Miracle” by executives of Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (photo by CEO Mr. Su Xudong) during the ship’s recent arrival in Piraeus.

Souvenirs were exchanged at the event, highlighting the port’s strong ties with international cruises. The impressive ship, 292.5 meters long, is expected to visit Piraeus seven times in 2025, confirming the port’s strategic role as a leading hub for the industry in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The continuous increase in arrivals strengthens the international image of Piraeus, which remains a point of reference for the cruise industry, attracting important groups and supporting the country’s tourism development.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube