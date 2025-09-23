Piraeus welcomes “Carnival Miracle”

A plaque exchange ceremony was held with the officers of the Carnival Cruise Line’s luxury cruise ship “Carnival Miracle” by executives of Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (photo by CEO Mr. Su Xudong) during the ship’s recent arrival in Piraeus.

Souvenirs were exchanged at the event, highlighting the port’s strong ties with international cruises. The impressive ship, 292.5 meters long, is expected to visit Piraeus seven times in 2025, confirming the port’s strategic role as a leading hub for the industry in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The continuous increase in arrivals strengthens the international image of Piraeus, which remains a point of reference for the cruise industry, attracting important groups and supporting the country’s tourism development.