Guidelines for oil transshipment

The new edition of the guidelines (CDI/ICS/OCIMF/SIGTTO Transfer Guidelines 2025) aims to be a “safety umbrella” for Ship-to-Ship Transfer (STS) operations, i.e. the transfer of oil from one tanker to another, as commented by DYNAMARINe.

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) brings together the best practices of the industry, but withdraws from setting lifetime limits on STS equipment, leaving greater responsibility to shipowners and the manufacturer market.

DYNAMARINe CEO Dr. Alexandros Glykas stressed that operators will now need to develop “more sophisticated procedures in STS plans”, as already underlined by OCIMF in a recent post. At the same time, DYNAMARINe, which carries out risk analysis in STS operations, has incorporated measures that enhance the safety of its registered ships, however, it estimates that the remaining operators will need significant resources to adapt.