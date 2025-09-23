Northern Greece is turning into an innovation hub

Northern Greece aspires to play a leading role in the field of innovation, with a series of Technology Parks, Innovation Zones and related bodies that are now entering the implementation phase, utilizing mostly resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund as well as private capital.

The “flagship” project is “Thess INTEC”, the 4th generation Technology Park that was recently fully licensed with a relevant Joint Ministerial Decree and, according to its administration, building permits are expected to have been issued by the end of 2025, so that construction can begin in early 2026. The aim is to have the infrastructure projects (water, electricity, flood control, roads, etc.) completed within 2026 and for the Park to be operational by the end of 2027.

The Alexander Innovation Zone, also in eastern Thessaloniki, is proceeding with the creation of one of the most important nationwide agri-technology hubs – the Thess InnoFood Hub. Its management estimates that the first Agri-Food Innovation Incubator of the Digital Innovation Center for Agri-Food (ThessInnoFoodHub) will be operational by 2025.

The International Nanotechnology Hub Thessaloniki (INTH) is developing into a global center of innovation and nanotechnology, supported by important institutions and companies such as Organic Electronic Technologies with a leading role on the global stage, while the COPE Nano Center of Excellence and the European Flex2Energy program are creating the world’s first mass production factory for 3rd generation photovoltaics in the region.

The total budget is around 51 million euros. The first part of the factory’s production line will be completed soon – in mid-October this year, and the process for the second part will begin towards the end of the year.