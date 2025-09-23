Nikolopoulos (HellasFin) on NaftemporikiTV: The Greek stock market is perhaps the cheapest in Europe

“The Greek stock market is perhaps the cheapest in Europe,” emphasized HellasFin’s Chief Investment Officer, Alexandros Nikolopoulos, speaking on Naftemporiki TV.

“A rise, to be healthy and sustainable, must also be characterized by corrections,” he pointed out, while adding that “the cut in interest rates signaled a new rally in the US market and especially in small-cap stocks that are sensitive to interest rate cuts.”

Nikolopoulos estimated that “this development will have an impact on the Greek stock market and will continue to positively affect the global market.”

He also explained that “as long as the Americans continue to lower interest rates because they fear that there may be a recession in the American economy and want to prevent it, the Greek stock market will continue to outperform.”