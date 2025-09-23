Leaders of the Greek Economy: Naftemporiki honors the leaders of Greek entrepreneurship

Counting over a century of continuous presence in economic and business information, Naftemporiki is launching an innovative project: “Leaders of the Greek Economy: Naftemporiki – a bridge of leaders in Business with the New Generation.”

Its aim is to highlight the path of leading entrepreneurs and senior executives, so that they can become a source of inspiration for young people.

Exhibition at the Old Stock Market

On September 24-26, 2025, the historic building of the Old Stock Market at Sofokleous street will host a major exhibition with more than 80 portraits of business leaders.

The portraits will be accompanied by excerpts from the deluxe edition and mini interviews with the participants, which will be projected on interactive screens.

At the same time, lectures and coaching sessions will be held as part of the exhibition. Renowned personalities from the business world will share their experiences with undergraduate and graduate students, as well as young executives, offering inspiration and practical guidance.



Collection with biographies and visions

A key element of the project is the multi-page edition, which will include:

the biography of each Leader, edited by university professors,

their original sketch, crafted by an artist,

their personal vision,

and an interview, accessible via QR code.

The official inauguration

The project will be presented at the inauguration ceremony, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the Old Stock Market building (Sofokleous 8-10).

The project is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Digital Governance, the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (ESEE) and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), a fact that highlights its institutional character and its broader impact.