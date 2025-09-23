Dry cargo market prospects

A strategic approach to the future of the dry bulk market was presented by the president and CEO of DryDel Shipping, Costas Delaportas, speaking at the Capital Link conference in the context of the international shipping week in London.

The main topics of his position were the diversification of the fleet and the maintenance of financial discipline. Delaportas emphasized that “with new capital, I would choose both Capes and Ultramaxes, as I am in favor of diversification,” while expressing optimism about the prospects of Capes.

He also stressed that “discipline is the driver of long-term success”, while describing coal as “a factor that will remain active in the medium term, due to increased energy needs.”

He concluded that the projected growth of tonne-miles by +3.5% in 2026 and +4% in 2027 creates the conditions for a more balanced dry bulk market in the coming years.