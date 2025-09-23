The role of Artificial Intelligence in shipping

Sea Traders S.A., owned by Ioanna Prokopiou, has embraced artificial intelligence, with the company’s HSSQE Manager and Chief Security Officer Capt. Nestor Grigoropoulos participating as a speaker in a special presentation organized by Orca AI.

As emphasized during the webinar, “we do not need to fear the AI revolution; it is already here.”

At the same time, the discussions highlighted that technology does not replace crews.

On the bridge, this means AI can identify targets in fog or darkness and give officers a clearer picture.

The Sea Traders executive also shared a practical perspective on how we are enhancing navigational resilience — from training to situational awareness supported by AI, which provides crews with an independent level of perception and decision support.