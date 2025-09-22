A combined framework to support coastal shipping is necessary

Coastal shipping companies are calling for a new support framework, since, after May 2026, when the 50% reduction in port fees expires, the pressures of increased operating costs will lead to inevitable ticket increases.

As the president of the Greek Shipowners Association For Passenger Ships (SEEN), Dionysis Theodoratos, emphasized in an interview with “N”, coastal shipping is at a critical crossroads, where the green transition and European commitments require huge investments, while the sustainability of the companies must be balanced with the need for affordable prices.

He also underlined that the situation is pressing as increases in tickets are practically inevitable if there is no continued support.

He noted that the reduction in port fees by 50%, from May 2025, has acted as a countermeasure against increasing costs, limiting the pass-through to prices. However, this is a temporary measure.

Theodoratos also proposed a combination of policies: social discounts, with direct compensation for permanent islanders and vulnerable groups, reduction of fees and charges, coverage of seasonality costs and financial tools for the modernization and energy efficiency of the fleet.

Referring to the government’s intentions to develop financial tools for the “greening” of the fleet, he pointed out that this is undoubtedly a necessary and positive initiative, which ideally should already be in the implementation stage, due to the country’s European commitments.

Greece cannot be left out of the strategy for sustainable shipping, especially in a sector such as coastal shipping, he emphasized.