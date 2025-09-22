INTRALOT secures 660 million of new long-term debt financing for the acquisition of Bally’s International Interactive business

INTRALOT, following the announcement dated 21 July 2025 regarding the signing of the definitive transaction agreement with Bally’s Corporation for the acquisition of Bally’s International Interactive business, announced to the investing public that it has signed, through an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, a 460 million euro six-year senior secured term loan agreement with institutional lenders and has secured 200 million in binding financing commitments for a four-year amortizing term loan from a consortium of Greek banks.

Intralot intends to use the proceeds of the New Term Financing, as part of its permanent capital structure, to finance in part the Acquisition and repay certain existing indebtedness. The closing of the New Term Financing is subject to certain conditions precedent related to the Acquisition and Refinancing.

In addition, as announced on 16 September 2025, Intralot has obtained the consent of the holders of its 130 million retail bond as a result of which, among others, the retail bond may remain outstanding following the completion of the Acquisition. Intralot continues to closely monitor market conditions and reaffirms its previously announced intention to access the debt capital markets to replace in full the debt financing commitments originally obtained from certain international banks in connection with the Acquisition and the Refinancing.