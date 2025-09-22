Exporters’ Association: Greeks need to strengthen cooperation

Greece’s export performance (percentage of exports to GDP) has tripled compared to the years of the fiscal crisis, with food exports recording an increase centered on Central Macedonia, while the trade deficit, although remaining very high, is no longer linked only to imports of consumer products, as was the case in the past and especially in the years 2007-2008, but also to purchases of capital equipment (e.g., machinery) from abroad.

The above was announced during the press conference for the presentation of the study “Mapping of Greece’s export activity by region 2020-2024” by the Greek Exporters’ Association-SEVE.

“Greeks do not cooperate”

As pointed out by the president of SEVE, Simos Diamantidis, in the context of the effort to change Greece’s production model, more innovative products need to be produced, which, however, cannot all be consumed within the country, so they must be exported. “However, 80% of exports in Greece come from 20% of large companies. So we must also help small and medium-sized enterprises to export, which is difficult, because Greeks do not cooperate and this is a problem.”

It has also observed that 82% of Greece’s exports occur in three regions: Attica, Central Macedonia and Peloponnese. The remaining 10 only make 18% of Greece’s exports and this is also a problem.

Also, a collaboration will begin in the near future with ELSTAT, so that we can see what we import in terms of raw materials. Because we import raw materials or primary products of approximately 10 billion euros, so we must give directions to the regions to produce the raw materials that we import,” Diamantidis said and added that in order to change the picture, more mergers between small and medium-sized enterprises are needed, so that they can address larger markets, as has already been done with the Kiwi Interprofessional.