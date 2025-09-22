Loans serviced by CSFs reach 79.7 billion euros in Q2 2025

The market for non-performing loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms (CSFs) is expanding, but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. More specifically, non-performing loans increased by 1.6 billion euros in the second quarter of 2025, compared to an increase of 3.5 billion euros in the first quarter of the year.

Thus, the total value of loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms amounted to 79.7 billion euros at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared to 78.1 billion euros in the previous quarter, according to quarterly data from the Bank of Greece.

Loans to individuals

Loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions continue to constitute almost half of the amount of bad loans managed by servicers. Specifically, they correspond to 53% of the total loans in the hands of servicers with a total value of almost 42 billion euros. The increase in loans in this category was 1.13 billion euros at the end of the second quarter, compared to an increase of 2.08 billion euros in the first quarter.

Consumer loans increased by 250 million euros and amounted to 16.25 billion euros, while mortgage loans increased by 844 million euros and amounted to 25.38 billion euros. Mortgage loans now constitute a larger part of the loan share to individuals, increasing their percentage to 61%, from 58% in the first quarter.

However, there is a slowdown in the growth rate of these loans compared to the first quarter due to the rapid pace at which the adjustments of loans were made in the previous period.

Corporate Loans

Corporate loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms also increased in the second quarter, by 340 million euros, while in the first quarter the increase amounted to 1.9 billion. For the second quarter, corporate loans rose to 27.97 billion, from 7.63 million at the end of the previous quarter, representing 35% of the loan portfolio under management.

In more detail, loans serviced by Credit Servicing Firms to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by 330 million and totaled 27.93 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025, of which 10.45 billion concerns loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Regarding loans to freelancers, farmers and sole proprietorships, they increased by 161 million euros compared to the previous quarter and amounted to 9.78 billion euros at the end of the second quarter of 2025. It is recalled that the corresponding increase at the end of the first quarter was 485 million euros.