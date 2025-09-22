Data centers: The “roadmap” that will determine whether Greece becomes a digital hub

The preparation of the study that is expected to constitute the “roadmap” for the installation of data centers in Greece is in the final stretch.

According to competent sources who spoke to “N”, the study, which is being prepared by the consulting firm PwC, is expected to be completed by the end of the year and then delivered to the Ministry of Digital Governance. Although the initial timetable for the preparation of the study was significantly different, the project has nevertheless progressed significantly, with the final result reflecting the basic outline regarding the development of data centers in Greek territory.

Greece already counts the first data centers on its territory, without, however, ruling out the need for a comprehensive plan, which in turn will allow the attraction of large investors from the international market and subsequently the implementation of larger investments. In this direction, as sources with knowledge of the matter pointed out, the results of the study confirm the theoretical potential of the country, with the emphasis, however, being placed on the more comprehensive environment that will allow the possibility to become a reality.

Data

In more detail, each investor who plans to proceed with the development of a hyperscale-ready data center, as well as the industry in question as a whole, will evaluate a series of parameters to decide whether or not to take the step of entering the Greek market. In this light, the potential is defined as “theoretical” at this stage and it remains to be proven whether it can be transformed into “real”.

The availability of the electricity grid, the licensing “hospitality”, the cost of energy, as well as the cost of obtaining licenses are some of the key parameters that weigh in the decision. Based on the above and having “listened” to the data and the reality of the market, the study attempts, as reported by competent sources, to capture basic guidelines that “show” which conditions must be met in order for any relevant discussion on the development of a data center in Greece to be effective, and much more so in the direction of promoting the country as a relevant digital hub by utilizing international telecommunications interconnections.