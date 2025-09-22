Cruise industry: Commitment to sustainable development

At Seatrade Cruise Europe 2025 in Hamburg, the Strategic Alliance of European Cruise Port Associations renewed its partnership, with the participation of the President of MedCruise and the Port Authority of Corfu, Theodora Riga.

During the discussion on the participation of local communities in port cities, the results of the joint research on the impact of cruise ships on the specific areas were presented. The research revealed that, although arrival restrictions remain limited, ports are investing in infrastructure, tourist dispersal and green initiatives such as shore power and environmental fees. At the same time, partnerships are being developed with cruise companies for more sustainable excursions.

As highlighted, cruising continues to make a significant contribution to the local economy, generating revenue and jobs, while the Alliance committed to continuing in areas such as environmental performance, data sharing and community support.