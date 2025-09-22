Logo Image

Cruise industry: Commitment to sustainable development

English

Cruise industry: Commitment to sustainable development

Η Θεοδώρα Ρήγα

At Seatrade Cruise Europe 2025 in Hamburg, the Strategic Alliance of European Cruise Port Associations renewed its partnership, with the participation of the President of MedCruise and the Port Authority of Corfu, Theodora Riga.

During the discussion on the participation of local communities in port cities, the results of the joint research on the impact of cruise ships on the specific areas were presented. The research revealed that, although arrival restrictions remain limited, ports are investing in infrastructure, tourist dispersal and green initiatives such as shore power and environmental fees. At the same time, partnerships are being developed with cruise companies for more sustainable excursions.

As highlighted, cruising continues to make a significant contribution to the local economy, generating revenue and jobs, while the Alliance committed to continuing in areas such as environmental performance, data sharing and community support.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube