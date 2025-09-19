Kimberly Guilfoyle is the next US Ambassador to Greece – ” It is the honor of my life”

The US Senate confirmed the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as US Ambassador to Greece, the US Embassy in Athens said in a statement.

“I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and the U.S. Senate for their trust and confidence in me. It is the honor of my life to serve as the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece,” she said.

“Greece is the birthplace of democracy, liberty, and the rule of law – the very ideals that inspired our American Founders and continue to make America the greatest nation on Earth. As Ambassador, I look forward to working with our Greek Allies to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Eastern Mediterranean. I will be a proud representative of President Trump, a fierce advocate for American interests, and a steadfast friend to Greece and the Greek people,” she added.