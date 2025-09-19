Robin Energy strengthens its fleet

Robin Energy Ltd., owned by Petros Panagiotidis, announced the acquisition of the LPG Carrier “Dream Terrax” (with a capacity of 5,000 cbm and built in 2020), from Toro Corp., for 20 million dollars.

The delivery of the ship is expected in 2025, while the transaction will be financed with equity. The agreement was approved by the independent members of the boards of directors of both companies, following a recommendation by special committees, in order to ensure transparency.

Thus, Robin Energy is strengthening its fleet, which will consist of two LPG carriers and a Handysize tanker.

“Following the successful capital increase, this acquisition strengthens our cash flow generation capacity and confirms our strategy for long-term growth,” Panagiotidis noted.