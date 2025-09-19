Saunatsos (Civil Aviation) to “N”: 313-million-euro projects; airspace security to be upgraded

Amid increasing geopolitical tensions, threats and cybersecurity risks, maintaining airspace security is a priority for the Civil Aviation Authority.

According to data, Greece’s air connections with the rest of the world have more than doubled in recent years, while the aviation sector contributes 10.2% to the country’s GDP. In a time of challenges for air navigation, the Governor of the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority, George Saunatsos, in the presence of the Deputy Governor, George Vagenas, in an interview with “N”, referred to projects and solutions, the ongoing 313-million-euro investment program for the modernization of air navigation.

It is worth mentioning that a reduction of over 30% in delays in the Athens FIR is recorded despite the fact that an increase in aircraft traffic of 7.3% was recorded in 2025. In fact, to improve air traffic, the Hellenic Air Navigation Service is being equipped with 15 new radars, with the first one to be installed in 2026.

Asked about the timeline to replace the civil aviation radars in Greece, he said: The three AIA radars, as well as four (4) more radar systems, are included in the upgrade package of the central air traffic management (ATM) system, as they belong to the same manufacturing company. This way, their installation is accelerated, economies of scale and a unified technical approach are achieved. If the upgrade project is launched by the end of this year, the first of the three main radars covering the Athens Terminal Area can be installed within 2026. At the same time, in the coming days, an open international tender for the supply and installation of an additional eight (8) new modern radar surveillance systems with Enhanced Mode-S capability and updated specifications will be announced, fully harmonized with the current regulatory framework. The new systems will replace corresponding old technology infrastructures, enhancing reliability and efficiency.