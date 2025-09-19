Tsakos welcomes President Trump’s proposal to end quarterly earnings report

President Donald Trump’s proposal to reduce the frequency that US-listed companies report financial information was welcomed by Tsakos Energy Navigation CEO Dr. Nikos Tsakos.

The US president advocated that companies and corporations should no longer be forced to ‘report’ on a quarterly basis and switch to semi-annual reports, giving, as he said, more time to executives to focus on activities.

“The best news I heard is that he (Trump) encourages the abolition of quarterly results reporting,” emphasized the TEN CEO speaking at a Capital Link conference in London. “As he said, CFOs and executives need to do more work and less reporting. It is good news,” he added.

TEN’s stock has been traded on the American stock exchange since 2002, while its diversified fleet consists of 82 ships, crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers.