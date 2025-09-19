Port of Volos at the center of international cruise companies

The emergence of the port of Volos as a cruise hub for Thessaly and the Sporades was the focus of a familiarization trip (fam trip) organized by the Volos Port Organization, with the support of the Region of Thessaly and the Municipality of Volos.

Representatives of international cruise giants visited the city, expressing particularly positive impressions of the port’s potential, but also of the natural and cultural beauties of the region, which is now claiming a leading role in the Mediterranean.

The CEO of the Volos Port Organization, Sokratis Anagnostou, said in his statements, among other things:

“It is an important opportunity to present the region and our port, which can now serve large cruise ships. After the difficulties we faced due to the pandemic and the imported materials that had affected the operation of the port, we are finally ready to showcase Volos and Thessaly to the international audience. This year, the port has recorded a significant increase in passenger traffic, the largest in the last decade. Arrivals continue. We believe that from 2026 and especially in 2027, cruising will experience even higher growth. I had been thinking about implementing this familiarization trip for quite some time, however, there were other problems that had to be resolved first. We are an attractive destination and we deserve it.”