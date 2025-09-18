Kikilias: The US produces LNG and Greece can transport it around the world

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, held a series of high-level meetings with US government officials and members of Congress during the first day of his visit to Washington.

Kikilias met with US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, in the wake of the latter’s recent visit to Greece. The discussion, which took place in the presence of the Greek Ambassador to Washington, Katerina Nassika, was focused on producing immediate results and constituted, according to the Greek side, a milestone in the deepening of the strategic cooperation between Greece and the US in the shipbuilding and maritime sector.

Special emphasis was placed on the production and transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG). As the minister emphasized, “the US produces LNG, and Greece with its powerful fleet can transport it all over the world.”

Kikilias emphasized that the Greek-owned fleet, which is the most powerful fleet in the world, transports American LNG with stability, safety and reliability to allies and friends around the world.

A meeting with Joshua Volz, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe, Eurasia, Africa, Middle East at the US Department of Energy, followed. Kikilias highlighted the crucial role of Greece, which, as he noted, is “at the crossroads of important geostrategic energy projects, such as the Vertical Corridor.” The two sides discussed strategic investment partnerships linking shipping, energy and shipyards, aiming for mutually beneficial results.

Kikilias also met with Republican Senator Jerry Moran, a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Transportation. The Greek Minister thanked him for his friendship towards Greece, as well as for the understanding and solidarity he has shown regarding the challenges prevailing in the geographical region of our country. The two officials discussed the further strengthening of Greek-American cooperation in the field of shipping.

The day concluded with Kikilias’ presence at a reception in honor of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.