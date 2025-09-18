DryLog is “betting” on the new generation of shipping professionals

DryLog, the bulk carrier management company of Peter Livanos Group, has announced its support for the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF), as part of its effort to cultivate young talents in the region.

Specifically, the company will sponsor a senior graduate of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), who will obtain a degree in Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering in May 2026. After graduation, he will join DryLog’s Technical Department in Singapore, strengthening the team with his knowledge.

On September 12, Dimitris Seretis, CEO of DryLog Services Singapore, participated in the MaritimeONE Scholarship 2025 award ceremony, where he officially presented the selected scholar, while DryLog expressed its warm thanks to SMF for its continuous contribution to the promotion of the new generation of professionals.