Elefsis Port Authority: The pier of the former American Base of Elefsis is being upgraded

The Elefsis Port Authority is implementing significant maintenance and restoration work at the pier of the former American Base, with the aim of enhancing the safety and resilience of the port infrastructure.

The project, which concerns a section of approximately 45 meters in length out of the total 235 of the pier, was deemed necessary due to the damage caused by years of exposure to extreme weather events, inadequate maintenance and intense shipping activity.

The technical project was deemed necessary and is being implemented in accordance with the specifications of the original construction, in order to ensure the stability, strength and long-term durability of the pier, as well as the safety of its users.

The project was assigned to a technical company and will be completed by the end of 2025, while the operation of the port facility will not be interrupted throughout the work.